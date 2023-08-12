90-year-old Dunnellon man sentenced for molesting child

Bernard Pedreira, 90, was found guilty on five counts by a jury in May and sentenced Thursday for molesting a child for at least six years.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - A Dunnellon man will be spending the rest of his life in prison.

According to court records, Bernard Pedreira, 90, was found guilty on five counts by a jury in May and sentenced on Thursday by Fifth Circuit Judge Peter Brigham.

Pedreira was arrested in 2018 for molesting a girl for six years, starting at the age of five.

She eventually told a school resource officer what happened to her.

Pedreira is sentenced to life in prison on four of the five charges.

