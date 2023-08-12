ASO: Man arrested after inappropriately touching 14-year-old roommate
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on counts of lewd and lascivious behavior towards a 14-year-old on Friday.
Deputies say Yovani Gomez-Gonzalez, 27, was roommates with the victim, 14. They say Gomez-Gonzalez lived with the victim after responding to an online advertisement for a roommate posted by the victim’s mother.
Deputies say the teenager and Gomez-Gonzalez had only known each other for one month, and neither the victim nor her mother knew Gomez-Gonzalez’s name or anything about him.
They say that after the victim’s mother went into her room, Gomez-Gonzalez grabbed the teenager, placed his arms around her waist, and kissed her.
Gomez-Gonzalez is booked at the Alachua County Jail on counts of lewd and lascivious behavior with no bond.
