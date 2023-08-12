ASO: Man arrested after inappropriately touching 14-year-old roommate

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on counts of lewd and lascivious behavior towards a 14-year-old on Friday.

Deputies say Yovani Gomez-Gonzalez, 27, was roommates with the victim, 14. They say Gomez-Gonzalez lived with the victim after responding to an online advertisement for a roommate posted by the victim’s mother.

Deputies say the teenager and Gomez-Gonzalez had only known each other for one month, and neither the victim nor her mother knew Gomez-Gonzalez’s name or anything about him.

They say that after the victim’s mother went into her room, Gomez-Gonzalez grabbed the teenager, placed his arms around her waist, and kissed her.

Gomez-Gonzalez is booked at the Alachua County Jail on counts of lewd and lascivious behavior with no bond.

TRENDING: 90-year-old Dunnellon man sentenced for molesting child

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.