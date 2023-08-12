Columbia County deputy hospitalized after vehicle crash

Columbia County Sheriff's Office (gfx)
Columbia County Sheriff's Office (gfx)(MGN)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Columbia County Sheriff’s deputy was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crash in Lake City.

Officials with the sheriff’s office say the school resource deputy was responding to help with a domestic violence suspect.

That was on the intersection of south Marion Avenue and southwest Coronado street at around 5 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The deputy then crashed into another vehicle.

Officials say no serious injuries were reported.

