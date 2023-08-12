Columbia County deputy hospitalized after vehicle crash

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Columbia County Sheriff’s deputy was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crash in Lake City.

Officials with the sheriff’s office say the school resource deputy was responding to help with a domestic violence suspect.

That was on the intersection of south Marion Avenue and southwest Coronado street at around 5 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The deputy then crashed into another vehicle.

Officials say no serious injuries were reported.

