Columbia County deputy released from hospital after vehicle crash
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Columbia County Sheriff’s deputy was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crash in Lake City.
Officials with the sheriff’s office say the school resource deputy was responding to help with a domestic violence suspect.
That was on the intersection of south Marion Avenue and southwest Coronado street at around 5 p.m. Friday afternoon.
TRENDING: Cross City Police arrest man selling drugs feet from a school
The deputy then crashed into another vehicle.
Officials say no serious injuries were reported.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.