Columbia County deputy released from hospital after vehicle crash

A Columbia County deputy was hospitalized after crashing at an intersection in Lake City.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Columbia County Sheriff’s deputy was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crash in Lake City.

Officials with the sheriff’s office say the school resource deputy was responding to help with a domestic violence suspect.

That was on the intersection of south Marion Avenue and southwest Coronado street at around 5 p.m. Friday afternoon.

TRENDING: Cross City Police arrest man selling drugs feet from a school

The deputy then crashed into another vehicle.

Officials say no serious injuries were reported.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening
Tallahassee murder suspect flees into Alachua County and is stopped on I-75
Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee
Federal Forest workers say the closure is temporary but indefinite until the gator is relocated.
Alexander Springs temporarily closes to relocate gator mom and eggs

Latest News

An elderly man with dementia was quickly located by Marion County Sheriff's deputies after...
Missing elderly man with dementia found by Marion County Sheriff’s deputies
An elderly man with dementia was quickly located by Marion County Sheriff's deputies after...
Missing elderly man with dementia found by Marion County Sheriff’s deputies
For 13 years, Jones served as chief of police for the city of Gainesville
Former Police Chief Tony Jones retires from city of Gainesville
Bernard Pedreira, 90, was found guilty on five counts by a jury in May and sentenced Thursday...
90-year-old Dunnellon man sentenced for molesting child
Bernard Pedreira, 90, was found guilty on five counts by a jury in May and sentenced Thursday...
90-year-old Dunnellon man sentenced for molesting child