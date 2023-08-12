Countdown to Kickoff: Dixie County Bears

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - When Dixie County wins. The community and team celebrate as a family. But in the last two seasons, the Bears regrouped to find their winning spark again.

“We took the field with two seniors every Friday night. This year we are another year older, another year stronger being in the weight room. It’s growth see how far we have come from last year to the start of this one,” said head coach Brock Canaday.

Missing in action was the Bears offense, five times they faced the pain of a shut-out and won twice. But, it was a young team, ninety percent of the roster was full of freshmen and sophomores. But, it led to a tight-knit connection.

“It’s just playing for a family now because last year we did not play for each other now we are starting to get the message that it means more to us. “Everybody is pumped up that’s all they talk about in Dixie County, Friday night that’s everything,” said senior running back Mister Williams.

”It’s definitely our good word which is HIT. It stands for hard work, integrity, and toughness and we need all three of those, that’s going to be our mindset, that’s what our whole program is based around,” said senior running back Darius Cook.

The Bears have 16 starters returning. It’s a team fueled by self-confidence but two rivalry games could make or break their season.

Canaday said, “When you go 2 and 8 after the season, there is no game that you can overlook. Chiefland is a big rival, a big game for us also Fort White was a critical game for us, if we won that one last year, we probably get into the playoffs. And coach Demetric Jackson being back will be a great environment and football game.”

Dixie County looks to bring back the Friday night lights tradition. The Bears used to be a consistent participant in the postseason and the senior leadership aims to bring back the grizzled but cheerful roar of a town.

“Be more physical and make the playoffs, it’s a tradition in Dixie County to always make the playoffs. It means a lot because little kids look up to us and I was that little kid,” said senior offensive lineman Lynard Simpson.

Canaday said, “Our kids grow up wanting to be Dixie Bears. It is a community these kids love Dixie County, our community loves the Bears. Someone is going to stop you and ask you about the Dixie County Bears and that is what high school sports is all about.”

