Lake City basketball game raises money for high school sports program

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County leaders hung up their uniforms to play in a charity basketball game Saturday.

Five agencies participated in the seventh annual Boots and Badges charity basketball game, including: Lake City Fire Department, Lake City Police Department, Lake City Courthouse, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and Columbia County Fire Department.

Clerk of Court Jay Swisher said he was his team’s “general manager” and cheered his guys on before the big game.

“The last couple of weeks we’ve been practicing, we’ve been scrimmaging each other,” said Swisher. “There’s been some good competitive trash talk happening, so we’re all eager to get on the court and hopefully come away with that trophy.”

The game is an effort to raise money for a school basketball program.

“We’re supporting the youth in our community and the Columbia High School basketball program and it couldn’t be for a better cause,” said Swisher.

Organizers told TV20 this year’s turnout was better than the last three years combined.

