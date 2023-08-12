Missing elderly man with dementia found by Marion County Sheriff’s deputies

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An elderly man with dementia who went missing was found by deputies.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies were called to southwest 100th place Thursday morning to reports of an elderly man going missing after going on a walk.

A K-9 unit was used to search for him.

The man was found later in some bushes a few miles away from his home on southwest 100th street.

Deputies say he did not have any injuries and was returned home safely.

