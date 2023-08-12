Missing elderly man with dementia found by Marion County Sheriff’s deputies

An elderly man with dementia was quickly located by Marion County Sheriff's deputies after going missing on Thursday
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An elderly man with dementia who went missing was found by deputies.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies were called to southwest 100th place Thursday morning to reports of an elderly man going missing after going on a walk.

A K-9 unit was used to search for him.

The man was found later in some bushes a few miles away from his home on southwest 100th street.

Deputies say he did not have any injuries and was returned home safely.

For 13 years, Jones served as chief of police for the city of Gainesville
Former Police Chief Tony Jones retires from city of Gainesville
Bernard Pedreira, 90, was found guilty on five counts by a jury in May and sentenced Thursday...
90-year-old Dunnellon man sentenced for molesting child
