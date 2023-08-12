Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by two cars in Clay County

The pedestrian was transported to Orange Park Medical Center and is in critical condition.
The pedestrian was transported to Orange Park Medical Center and is in critical condition.(MGN)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKESIDE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian was critically injured after an accident involving two vehicles Friday night.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say a male, 23, was walking in the eastbound traffic lane of Old Jennings Road, close to the centerline around 10:40 p.m.

He was struck by the left side of an SUV traveling eastbound on Old Jennings Road approaching Mesquite Avenue, causing him to be redirected into the left side of a pickup truck traveling westbound on Old Jennings Road.

The driver of the pickup truck stopped his car immediately, while the driver of the SUV continued eastbound and stopped in a lit area.

Troopers say the pedestrian was transported to Orange Park Medical Center and is in critical condition. Neither of the drivers were injured.

RELATED: Trauma alert issued for motorcyclist in Gilchrist County

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
Tallahassee murder suspect flees into Alachua County and is stopped on I-75
Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening
a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Tamesha Haygood and Thomas Lee Williams booking photos
Shots fired at custody swap in Starke leads to arrest of couple in Columbia County

Latest News

Deputies say Gomez-Gonzalez lived with the victim after responding to an online advertisement...
ASO: Man arrested after inappropriately touching 14-year-old roommate
Troopers say a motorcyclist suffered a spinal injury.
Trauma alert issued for motorcyclist in Gilchrist County
Alachua County Veterans Services are reminding veterans to apply for their ‘PACT Act’ benefits...
Veterans Services reminds vets to apply for PACT Act benefits before deadline
Photo: Alachua County
Veterans Services reminds vets to apply for PACT Act benefits before deadline