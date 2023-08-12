Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by two cars in Clay County

LAKESIDE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian was critically injured after an accident involving two vehicles Friday night.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say a male, 23, was walking in the eastbound traffic lane of Old Jennings Road, close to the centerline around 10:40 p.m.

He was struck by the left side of an SUV traveling eastbound on Old Jennings Road approaching Mesquite Avenue, causing him to be redirected into the left side of a pickup truck traveling westbound on Old Jennings Road.

The driver of the pickup truck stopped his car immediately, while the driver of the SUV continued eastbound and stopped in a lit area.

Troopers say the pedestrian was transported to Orange Park Medical Center and is in critical condition. Neither of the drivers were injured.

