Trauma alert issued for motorcyclist in Gilchrist County

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A trauma alert was issued for a single-vehicle accident in Gilchrist County Saturday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to 9359 Southeast County Road at 10:07 a.m. They arrived at the scene at 10:37 a.m.

Troopers say a male motorcyclist, 30, suffered a spinal injury during the accident. He was transported to Shands Hospital with serious injuries.

This is an ongoing incident. We will update as we receive more information.

