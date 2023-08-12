Trauma alert issued for motorcyclist in Gilchrist County

Troopers say a motorcyclist suffered a spinal injury.
Troopers say a motorcyclist suffered a spinal injury.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A trauma alert was issued for a single-vehicle accident in Gilchrist County Saturday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to 9359 Southeast County Road at 10:07 a.m. They arrived at the scene at 10:37 a.m.

Troopers say a male motorcyclist, 30, suffered a spinal injury during the accident. He was transported to Shands Hospital with serious injuries.

This is an ongoing incident. We will update as we receive more information.

TRENDING: Columbia County deputy released from hospital after vehicle crash

