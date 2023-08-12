Trauma alert issued for motorcyclist in Gilchrist County
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A trauma alert was issued for a single-vehicle accident in Gilchrist County Saturday morning.
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to 9359 Southeast County Road at 10:07 a.m. They arrived at the scene at 10:37 a.m.
Troopers say a male motorcyclist, 30, suffered a spinal injury during the accident. He was transported to Shands Hospital with serious injuries.
This is an ongoing incident. We will update as we receive more information.
