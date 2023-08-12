Veterans honored at Agent Orange and Purple Heart ceremony in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An organization in Ocala recognized veterans who are living with the aftermaths of war.

The Friends of Marion County Veterans Park Foundation held a ceremony recognizing Agent Orange warriors and Purple Heart recipients at Veterans Memorial Park Saturday.

Organizers said almost 45 people and their families were honored.

William Murry joined the military academy in 1955 and says he spent a year in Vietnam in a first division tactical area. He is one of the thousands of veterans exposed to Agent Orange during the Vietnam War, including his wife Sharon.

“I thought it was good for my young grandson to see all of these people who were here and hear some of the things they’ve done,” said Sharon Murry.

The group listened to speakers, including U.S. Army Captain Steve Petty, and listened to a piper perform. Recipients received a framed certificate, while some were given a Quilt of Valor, a symbol for those who made a significant sacrifice while serving.

“One of the things we’re trying to do is bring veterans into the park with ceremonies like this,” said Todd Belknap, Communications Director for the Friends of Marion County Veterans Park Foundation.

Belknap said this was the first time the foundation has organized this event. The Marion County Memorial Honor Guard posted the colors and rendered appropriate honors.

