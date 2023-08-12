Veterans honored at Agent Orange and Purple Heart ceremony in Ocala

Organizers said almost 45 people and their families were honored.
Organizers said almost 45 people and their families were honored.(WCJB)
By Emma Delamo
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An organization in Ocala recognized veterans who are living with the aftermaths of war.

The Friends of Marion County Veterans Park Foundation held a ceremony recognizing Agent Orange warriors and Purple Heart recipients at Veterans Memorial Park Saturday.

Organizers said almost 45 people and their families were honored.

William Murry joined the military academy in 1955 and says he spent a year in Vietnam in a first division tactical area. He is one of the thousands of veterans exposed to Agent Orange during the Vietnam War, including his wife Sharon.

“I thought it was good for my young grandson to see all of these people who were here and hear some of the things they’ve done,” said Sharon Murry.

The group listened to speakers, including U.S. Army Captain Steve Petty, and listened to a piper perform. Recipients received a framed certificate, while some were given a Quilt of Valor, a symbol for those who made a significant sacrifice while serving.

“One of the things we’re trying to do is bring veterans into the park with ceremonies like this,” said Todd Belknap, Communications Director for the Friends of Marion County Veterans Park Foundation.

Belknap said this was the first time the foundation has organized this event. The Marion County Memorial Honor Guard posted the colors and rendered appropriate honors.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
Tallahassee murder suspect flees into Alachua County and is stopped on I-75
Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening
a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Tamesha Haygood and Thomas Lee Williams booking photos
Shots fired at custody swap in Starke leads to arrest of couple in Columbia County

Latest News

Five agencies participated in the seventh annual Boots and Badges charity basketball game.
Lake City basketball game raises money for high school sports program
A man from Interlachen was shot Sunday after a gun went off accidentally when he went onto a...
Man shot after returning to property he had been trespassed from
Deputies say Gomez-Gonzalez lived with the victim after responding to an online advertisement...
ASO: Man arrested after inappropriately touching 14-year-old roommate
The pedestrian was transported to Orange Park Medical Center and is in critical condition.
Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by two cars in Clay County