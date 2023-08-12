Veterans Services reminds vets to apply for PACT Act benefits before deadline

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Veterans Services are reminding veterans to apply for their ‘PACT Act’ benefits before the deadline on Monday, August 14.

This is an extension of the original deadline of last Wednesday.

Anyone who applies before the cutoff will be eligible to have their benefits backdated to August 10 of last year when president Joe Biden signed the PACT Act into law.

The PACT Act expands Veteran Affairs Health Care and benefits for vets exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances.

Veterans Services encourages all veterans and their survivors to apply or submit their intent to file for PACT Act benefits now by visiting the VA PACT Act website.

TRENDING: ‘Even as family we don’t know’: Family grieves loss of 16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.