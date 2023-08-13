Alachua brewers fundraise for Humane Society of North Central Florida

Around 100 guests bought a ticket for the annual Hogtown Brewdown Sunday.
Around 100 guests bought a ticket for the annual Hogtown Brewdown Sunday.(WCJB)
By Emma Delamo
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Businesses in Alachua County worked together to help animals in need of a home.

Around 100 guests bought a ticket for the annual Hogtown Brewdown Sunday. This year, the event was held at Daft Cow Brewery in Alachua.

“I’m excited that it is here,” said owner Scott Brown. “This is one of my favorite events that the Hogtown Homebrew club puts on, so I’m just excited that they’re here.”

Organizers said around 25 brewers participated. They fed guests an appetizer paired with a home-brewed beer.

The money raised from the event will go towards the Humane Society of North Central Florida. The shelter is partnering with the club Hogtown Brewers.

“I think this event gives us a unique opportunity to share some fantastic beer that you otherwise don’t get to try and with a great community group, and it also helps bring awareness to what we do as the Humane Society for the animals across North Central Florida,” said Director of Development Leesha Baumann.

Baumann said the shelter takes in animals in need of medical care and nurses them back to health before they are put up for adoption. She thanked fundraisers like the Hogtown Brewdown to help fundraise.

Beer fans made several stops across the room before voting on their favorites.

“So far I think the pork bites and the tiramisu’s been pretty great,” said Marjorie Speer. “All the beers have been wonderful.”

Organizers set up a table for their silent auction and raffle as an additional way to fundraise for the animals.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
Tallahassee murder suspect flees into Alachua County and is stopped on I-75
Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening
Tamesha Haygood and Thomas Lee Williams booking photos
Shots fired at custody swap in Starke leads to arrest of couple in Columbia County
GPD crime scene (gfx)
One person dead after shooting in Northeast Gainesville

Latest News

A pool team from Gainesville traveled all the way to Las Vegas and is bringing back a World...
Gainesville pool team wins 2023 9-Ball World Championship
The heat index in Gainesville continues to be over 100°, so the City of Gainesville announced...
The City of Gainesville helps residents beat the heat
A High Springs resident intentionally bit another woman in Alachua early Sunday morning.
Alachua Police Officers say High Springs woman viciously bit another woman
A 65-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning after attempting to break into a trailer home...
Gainesville man claims to be a lethal weapon, gets arrested for armed burglary
Leaders believe the blessing will protect students as they get deeper into the school year.
Summerfield church blesses students’ backpacks