Alachua brewers fundraise for Humane Society of North Central Florida

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Businesses in Alachua County worked together to help animals in need of a home.

Around 100 guests bought a ticket for the annual Hogtown Brewdown Sunday. This year, the event was held at Daft Cow Brewery in Alachua.

“I’m excited that it is here,” said owner Scott Brown. “This is one of my favorite events that the Hogtown Homebrew club puts on, so I’m just excited that they’re here.”

Organizers said around 25 brewers participated. They fed guests an appetizer paired with a home-brewed beer.

The money raised from the event will go towards the Humane Society of North Central Florida. The shelter is partnering with the club Hogtown Brewers.

“I think this event gives us a unique opportunity to share some fantastic beer that you otherwise don’t get to try and with a great community group, and it also helps bring awareness to what we do as the Humane Society for the animals across North Central Florida,” said Director of Development Leesha Baumann.

Baumann said the shelter takes in animals in need of medical care and nurses them back to health before they are put up for adoption. She thanked fundraisers like the Hogtown Brewdown to help fundraise.

Beer fans made several stops across the room before voting on their favorites.

“So far I think the pork bites and the tiramisu’s been pretty great,” said Marjorie Speer. “All the beers have been wonderful.”

Organizers set up a table for their silent auction and raffle as an additional way to fundraise for the animals.

