The City of Gainesville helps residents beat the heat

The City of Gainesville issued a heat alert for this weekend as the het index rises above 100...
The City of Gainesville issued a heat alert for this weekend as the het index rises above 100 degrees.(The City of Gainesville)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The heat index in Gainesville continues to be over 100°, so the City of Gainesville announced the resources they have available to help keep the community cool.

The City announced several locations that residents can go to if they don’t have access to proper cooling. There will also be officials handing out water at these locations:

  • All Alachua County Library locations (https://www.aclib.us/locations)
  • Clarence R. Kelly Center, 1701 NE Eighth Ave. (open Mon.–Sat., 9 a.m.–6 p.m.)
  • Eastside Community Center at Cone Park, 2841 E. University Ave. (open Mon.–Fri., 9:30 a.m.–6:30 p.m.)
  • MLK Center, 1028 NE 14th St. (open Mon.–Fri., 7 a.m.–7 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.–6 p.m. and Sun. 2–6 p.m.)

It is important to stay hydrated and stay cool as this weather continues. For an updated forecast, visit https://www.wcjb.com/weather/.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
Tallahassee murder suspect flees into Alachua County and is stopped on I-75
Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening
Tamesha Haygood and Thomas Lee Williams booking photos
Shots fired at custody swap in Starke leads to arrest of couple in Columbia County
GPD crime scene (gfx)
One person dead after shooting in Northeast Gainesville

Latest News

Rachel Wilson, 36, arrested for felony battery.
Alachua Police Officers say High Springs woman viciously bit another woman
Gary Brannon, 65, is under arrest after attempting to break into a trailer home and firing his...
Gainesville man claims to be a lethal weapon, gets arrested for armed burglary
A cyclist was killed after they were hit by an SUV in Chiefland.
Cyclist killed in crash in Chiefland
A cyclist was killed after they were hit by an SUV in Chiefland.
Cyclist killed in crash in Chiefland