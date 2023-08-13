The City of Gainesville helps residents beat the heat

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The heat index in Gainesville continues to be over 100°, so the City of Gainesville announced the resources they have available to help keep the community cool.

The City announced several locations that residents can go to if they don’t have access to proper cooling. There will also be officials handing out water at these locations:

All Alachua County Library locations ( https://www.aclib.us/locations

Clarence R. Kelly Center, 1701 NE Eighth Ave. (open Mon.–Sat., 9 a.m.–6 p.m.)

Eastside Community Center at Cone Park, 2841 E. University Ave. (open Mon.–Fri., 9:30 a.m.–6:30 p.m.)

MLK Center, 1028 NE 14th St. (open Mon.–Fri., 7 a.m.–7 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.–6 p.m. and Sun. 2–6 p.m.)

It is important to stay hydrated and stay cool as this weather continues. For an updated forecast, visit https://www.wcjb.com/weather/.

