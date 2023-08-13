Countdown to Kickoff: Branford Buccaneers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In the small town of Branford, Friday night lights is more than just a game. It’s an experience that unites the entire community.

“The ships in the corner, fire the cannon when we score. There’s a lot of community involvement so there’s definitely your classic, small town football feel. I think that’s very special this day and age, kind of old school, town shuts down, everybody is there,” said Tim Clark, Banford head football coach.

“The same people come to watch; the whole town comes out likes to support. It just means a lot to have the whole people behind you when you’re out there playing,” said Austin Malaguti, senior WR/DB.

“It’s nice, it’s a family atmosphere, everybody comes together it’s a small town, it’s nice,” said Kyshaun Veasey, senior WR/DB.

The Buccaneers won almost every home game. It was a high point in their 7-4 campaign. They also averaged over 28 points per game. However, in their losses, the defense allowed over 41.

" We need to get a good connection between the quarterbacks and receivers and our defense, everyone needs to communicate well. Just don’t get mad at each other just pick each other up and stuff like that,” said Malaguti.

“We got to be physical, got to be physical, and it just, it takes a lot, but we just got to attack it every play,” said Tate Dampier, senior OG/DT.

The Buccaneers have only 27 players on their team. In a 1A football program, players have to be versatile, assigned on both sides of the ball.

" It translates definitely the hip movements, stuff like that but ones catching the ball ones defending the ball,” said Veasey.

“Our senior class has a lot of experience it’s one of the smaller senior classes I have had as a coach at Branford, but they are guys that have played a whole lot of ball, “said Coach Clark.

Branford is prepared to change the wind in their sails and reach new heights.

“The next goals are better than that, a run in the playoffs. We want to do all those things that we think are the next step in elevating our program and I would say the things the guys have done this summer align with those goals so I’m proud of them,” said Coach Clark.

“We hold each season to pretty high expectations. Hopefully even better each year,” said Dampier.

If all the pieces fall into place, the Bucs may be able to find the championship treasure they have been looking for.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.