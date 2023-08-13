Countdown to Kickoff: Branford Buccaneers

Bucs look to sail to new horizons this upcoming season
The Bucs want to sail to new horizons this upcoming season.
By Taylor Burr
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In the small town of Branford, Friday night lights is more than just a game. It’s an experience that unites the entire community.

“The ships in the corner, fire the cannon when we score. There’s a lot of community involvement so there’s definitely your classic, small town football feel. I think that’s very special this day and age, kind of old school, town shuts down, everybody is there,” said Tim Clark, Banford head football coach.

“The same people come to watch; the whole town comes out likes to support. It just means a lot to have the whole people behind you when you’re out there playing,” said Austin Malaguti, senior WR/DB.

“It’s nice, it’s a family atmosphere, everybody comes together it’s a small town, it’s nice,” said Kyshaun Veasey, senior WR/DB.

The Buccaneers won almost every home game. It was a high point in their 7-4 campaign. They also averaged over 28 points per game. However, in their losses, the defense allowed over 41.

" We need to get a good connection between the quarterbacks and receivers and our defense, everyone needs to communicate well. Just don’t get mad at each other just pick each other up and stuff like that,” said Malaguti.

“We got to be physical, got to be physical, and it just, it takes a lot, but we just got to attack it every play,” said Tate Dampier, senior OG/DT.

The Buccaneers have only 27 players on their team. In a 1A football program, players have to be versatile, assigned on both sides of the ball.

" It translates definitely the hip movements, stuff like that but ones catching the ball ones defending the ball,” said Veasey.

“Our senior class has a lot of experience it’s one of the smaller senior classes I have had as a coach at Branford, but they are guys that have played a whole lot of ball, “said Coach Clark.

Branford is prepared to change the wind in their sails and reach new heights.

“The next goals are better than that, a run in the playoffs. We want to do all those things that we think are the next step in elevating our program and I would say the things the guys have done this summer align with those goals so I’m proud of them,” said Coach Clark.

“We hold each season to pretty high expectations. Hopefully even better each year,” said Dampier.

If all the pieces fall into place, the Bucs may be able to find the championship treasure they have been looking for.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
Tallahassee murder suspect flees into Alachua County and is stopped on I-75
Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening
a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Tamesha Haygood and Thomas Lee Williams booking photos
Shots fired at custody swap in Starke leads to arrest of couple in Columbia County

Latest News

CTK Dixie County
Countdown to Kickoff: Dixie County Bears
Dixie County has 16 starters returning to the squad in head coach Brock Canaday's second year.
Countdown to Kickoff: Dixie County Bears
FILE - Florida quarterback Graham Mertz looks for a receiver during the second half of the NCAA...
Graham Mertz named starting quarterback for the Florida Gators
Head Coach Billy Napier confirmed that Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz won the job and will...
Graham Mertz named starting quarterback for the Florida Gators