Countdown to Kickoff: Interlachen Rams

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Peyton Manning once said " The taste of success is even sweeter after years of defeat. It is a reminder that perseverance pays off.” For the Interlachen football program that statement couldn’t be truer.

The rams went undefeated for the first time in program history. Before, Interlachen had a losing record in 10 of the last 11 season competing in class 3A.

" I think any time you go undefeated I think your next season you want to do the same thing and replicate it. We want to finish the season healthy, get ready for another playoff run and finish and replicate what we did last year and win a state championship,” said Erik Gibson, Interlachen Head Football Coach.

Last year the Rams debuted in the Sunshine State Athletic Conference and dominated the field. Interlachen began building a new face for the program.

" Winning the championship last year, that really is pushing us to get another one. And have Interlachen’s representation, just trying to go through the booth and build it up,” said Anthony Ennis, Interlachen junior OL/DL.

“I think the community wants to see what we are going to do, this season, we probably won’t be as good as we were, but I still feel like we will do pretty good. win, try our best, don’t get off the pedal,” said Zachary Link, Interlachen senior OG.

The Rams lost 16 seniors. However, this year’s starters arrive with experience as they had playing time in the last season. The team continues to discover a new identity.

“Do what we can, we aren’t going to be able to go on the same path we did last year. But game plan with our personnel will be different, we should have weaponed this year so we can succeed,” said Jack Pavlak, Interlachen junior QB.

" Just got to be mean, but go in with a level head though, can’t be too overconfident, we did lose a lot of seniors. We have a lot of strong people on our team, a lot of good people. We are young but we are going to come out and play our hardest and that’s all we can do,” said Ennis.

“We lost a lot of guys defensively last year, but we have systematically I think we are pretty good; we will be pretty solid defensively and this year offensively we might even be more dynamic than what we were last year. We have got a lot of young guys that have gotten a lot of reps, " said Coach Gibson.

The Rams are charging into the season against Union County on August 25th. It is then whn we will discover how they plan to ram their way to victory.

