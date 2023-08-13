Cyclist killed in crash in Chiefland

A cyclist was killed after they were hit by an SUV in Chiefland.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A cyclist was hit and killed in Chiefland earlier today

Parts of Country Road 345 and NW 60th Street were closed after the accident around a quarter til 4 p.m. on August 12th.

FHP troopers say the 38-year-old man was biking on the road when he was hit by a woman driving an SUV

Both roads were closed for about three hours as crews worked to clear the accident, they are now open.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

TRENDING: ASO: Man arrested after inappropriately touching 14-year-old roommate

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
Tallahassee murder suspect flees into Alachua County and is stopped on I-75
Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening
Tamesha Haygood and Thomas Lee Williams booking photos
Shots fired at custody swap in Starke leads to arrest of couple in Columbia County
GPD crime scene (gfx)
One person dead after shooting in Northeast Gainesville

Latest News

A cyclist was killed after they were hit by an SUV in Chiefland.
Cyclist killed in crash in Chiefland
WCJB WEATHER
The Bucs want to sail to new horizons this upcoming season.
Countdown to Kickoff: Branford Buccaneers
Five agencies participated in the seventh annual Boots and Badges charity basketball game.
Lake City basketball game raises money for high school sports program