Cyclist killed in crash in Chiefland

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A cyclist was hit and killed in Chiefland earlier today

Parts of Country Road 345 and NW 60th Street were closed after the accident around a quarter til 4 p.m. on August 12th.

FHP troopers say the 38-year-old man was biking on the road when he was hit by a woman driving an SUV

Both roads were closed for about three hours as crews worked to clear the accident, they are now open.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

