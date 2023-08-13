Festival at Fort King is looking for vendors
Published: Aug. 13, 2023
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - City officials in Ocala are looking for vendors to join this year’s festival at Fort King.
The 18-hundred’s themed event occurs in December, but vendor applications are open today.
If you sell art, crafts, food, or anything in between, you can sign up now to save a spot at the festival.
To apply to the festival click on this LINK.
