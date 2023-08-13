Festival at Fort King is looking for vendors

City of Ocala officials are looking for vendors for their 1800's themed festival at Fort King.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - City officials in Ocala are looking for vendors to join this year’s festival at Fort King.

The 18-hundred’s themed event occurs in December, but vendor applications are open today.

If you sell art, crafts, food, or anything in between, you can sign up now to save a spot at the festival.

To apply to the festival click on this LINK.

TRENDING: Summerfield church blesses students’ backpacks

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
Tallahassee murder suspect flees into Alachua County and is stopped on I-75
Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening
Tamesha Haygood and Thomas Lee Williams booking photos
Shots fired at custody swap in Starke leads to arrest of couple in Columbia County
GPD crime scene (gfx)
One person dead after shooting in Northeast Gainesville

Latest News

The Rams went undefeated last season and look to do it again this year.
Countdown to Kickoff: Interlachen Rams
City of Ocala officials are looking for vendors for their 1800's themed festival at Fort King.
Festival at Fort King is looking for vendors
Lanie Shirey, Executive Director with the Nancy Renyhart Center for Dementia Education teaches...
Virtual Dementia Tour in Ocala
Virtual Dementia Tour allows participants to discover what it is like to walk in the shoes of a...
Hospice of Marion County