Festival at Fort King is looking for vendors

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - City officials in Ocala are looking for vendors to join this year’s festival at Fort King.

The 18-hundred’s themed event occurs in December, but vendor applications are open today.

If you sell art, crafts, food, or anything in between, you can sign up now to save a spot at the festival.

To apply to the festival click on this LINK.

