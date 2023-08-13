Gainesville man claims to be a lethal weapon, gets arrested for armed burglary

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 65-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning after attempting to break into a trailer home while armed over hidden gas cans.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies found Gary Brannon driving down NW 29 Street with a stolen gun in the passenger seat. Upon further investigation, deputies found that Brannon had been on a property nearby trying to break into the trailer home of some of his relatives.

Brannon had attempted to enter the home from both the front and back door. When that failed he began knocking on a window. Brannon then began shooting his gun outside while demanding the victims to exit their home.

Brannon told deputies that his relatives had hidden gas cans that he had left on their property. He said he needed them to create a ‘kill zone’ for those involved in the abuse of his 92-year-old aunt.

Brannon described the ‘kill zone’ as a trap he would make by cutting down trees both in front of and behind his target’s car. He then planned on lighting the trapped vehicle on fire to kill anyone inside. Brannon told deputies that he was a lethal weapon and he had murderous intentions behind the ‘kill zone’.

The victims let deputies know that Brannon had entered their home about a week before covered in mud trying to get the gas cans. After this, the victims found the gas cans and hid them. They also began locking up their property to avoid this issue again.

Brannon claims he had no intentions to hurt the victims, but he would be back to get his revenge. Deputies charged him with felony burglary, firing a weapon, and felony aggravated assault.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.