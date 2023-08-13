Gainesville pool team wins 2023 9-Ball World Championship

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pool team from Gainesville traveled all the way to Las Vegas and is bringing back a World Championship.

The team Gambler 1 placed first in the 2023 APA 9-Ball World Championship, winning $20,000. They defeated Control Your Rack 9 of Atlanta, GA in the last round Saturday to take home the gold. Gambler 1 beat nine teams over the course of the competition.

The team consists of six players from the Gainesville area: Tre Ragan, Raymond Rangel, Christopher Rodriguez, Naomi Stevens, Lora Rangel, and Danielle Ogden.

582 teams competed in this year’s 9-Ball World Championship. The APA, American Poolplayers Association, hosted the competition in Las Vegas from August 8-12.

