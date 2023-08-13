High Springs woman viciously bites another woman

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A High Springs resident intentionally bit another woman in Alachua early Sunday morning.

Rachel Wilson, 36, was arrested by Alachua Police officers at around 5:00 a.m. on felony battery charges. Officers say Wilson maliciously bit the victim multiple times on her chest and side, leaving deep and jagged bite marks.

Police report that some of the injuries are permanently disfiguring, and may even lead to loss of function in the victim’s left nipple.

TRENDING: Gainesville man claims to be a lethal weapon, gets arrested for armed burglary

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.