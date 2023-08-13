Summerfield church blesses students’ backpacks

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - A church in Summerfield blessed students’ backpacks for the new school year.

Kids at Christ Lutheran Church brought their bags and sat up front while families prayed for them and their teachers.

Leaders believe the blessing will protect students as they get deeper into the school year.

“Everybody in the congregation can relate to what’s going on and they remember back and they think about the times they were going to school, so it’s a good little time for everyone,” said Director of Family Ministries Cindy Lamb.

Church members also collected supplies and backpacks, which were donated to Lake Weir Middle School. Lamb said the supplies will help kids throughout the school year.

“I’m a retired teacher and I remember those days of taking the little extra money that I had and buying the things my students need because no teacher’s going to let their kid go without,” said Lamb.

The kids were also given bibles at the end of the blessing.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.