Virtual Dementia Tour in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The tour includes sensory overload involving gloves, goggles, and special shoe insoles to mimic the pins and needles feeling that dementia patients feel every day.

The program is meant to educate medical professionals, first responders, caregivers, and the public about dementia. It is offered twice a month and available to anyone who signs up.

Approximately 14,000 Marion County residents 65+ are estimated to have dementia and 1 in 3 seniors die with dementia or Alzheimer’s. The event is held twice a month and is available to medical professionals, first responders, caregivers, and the public to increase awareness of the disease.

Vicki Harper, Human Services Case Manager in Marion County tells us, “I come from a background of people that have dementia, my great-grandmother had it, my grandmother had it, my mother had it. This was such an eye-opener, I thought I knew everything about dementia being that it was so strong in my family and I was shocked at how little I really did know.”

This is also an important time for Hospice of Marion County as CEO Rick Bourne tells TV20, “This is our 40th year anniversary, the community has been very beneficial to us, and this is one of our ways of giving back and are so very proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish and really helping individuals.”

