3 found dead in car in Indianapolis school parking lot

FILE - Police found three dead men in the car outside Jonathan Jennings School 109 around 8:15...
FILE - Police found three dead men in the car outside Jonathan Jennings School 109 around 8:15 a.m. Monday.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police in Indianapolis are investigating how three people ended up dead in a car parked outside an elementary school.

Police found three dead men in the car outside Jonathan Jennings School 109 around 8:15 a.m. Monday, WTHR-TV reported. A fourth man in the car was taken to a hospital, but his condition wasn’t immediately clear.

There were no obvious signs of trauma, police said.

The Indianapolis school district said in a statement that one of the men in the car was intoxicated but did not say which one. The district said buses were rerouted to avoid the scene, and students at the school were safe.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
Tallahassee murder suspect flees into Alachua County and is stopped on I-75
Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening
Tamesha Haygood and Thomas Lee Williams booking photos
Shots fired at custody swap in Starke leads to arrest of couple in Columbia County
GPD crime scene (gfx)
One person dead after shooting in Northeast Gainesville

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Trump assails judge in 2020 election case after she warned him not to make inflammatory remarks
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Prosecutors presenting Trump-Georgia election investigation to grand jury
Six former Mississippi officers plead guilty on state charges to torturing two Black men. LNL's...
LNL: Former Mississippi Officers Plead Guilty to Torturing Two Black Men
WCJB TV20 FORECAST