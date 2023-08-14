Amber Alert canceled; 3 children from Indiana found safe

File photo of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. An Amber...
File photo of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. An Amber Alert in Indiana was canceled after the three children were found safe, police said.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU/Gray News) - Police said Monday that three Indiana children who were the subject of an Amber Alert had been safely located, according to multiple reports.

The alert was issued earlier in the day for the children, who are between the ages of 3 and 8.

Officials had identified the suspect as Kevin Lamar Dempsey, a 39-year-old man who is 6-foot-1, 165 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, and driving a red 2014 Ford Mustang Convertible with Indiana plate KEVIN5.

No update was immediately available the suspect’s status.

Anyone with more information on the matter can contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6541.

Kevin Lamar Dempsey, 39.
Kevin Lamar Dempsey, 39.(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
Tallahassee murder suspect flees into Alachua County and is stopped on I-75
Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening
Tamesha Haygood and Thomas Lee Williams booking photos
Shots fired at custody swap in Starke leads to arrest of couple in Columbia County
GPD crime scene (gfx)
One person dead after shooting in Northeast Gainesville

Latest News

UF Health Shands Children's Hospital
UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital earns top trauma center designation
FILE - The logo of the Swiss bank UBS is pictured in Zurich, Switzerland, June 12, 2023. In an...
UBS to pay $1.44 billion to settle 2007 financial crisis-era mortgage fraud case, last of such cases
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26,...
Hunter Biden’s lawyers say gun portion of plea deal remains valid after special counsel announcement
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump walks to his vehicle after...
Judge in Donald Trump’s hush-money case denies bias claim, won’t step aside