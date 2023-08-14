Biotech company announces hundreds of layoffs in Alachua County

Job Cuts and Layoffs (GFX)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A biotech company in alachua is laying off a sizeable chunk of its workforce. A notice sent to state and local officials indicates Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is planning to lay off more than 200 people at two locations.

The layoffs will begin in early October and run through the end of March. The notice claims that not all employees in alachua will be impacted

Thermo Fisher sells medical equipment and products to research, diagnostics, and clinical laboratories.

