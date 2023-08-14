Florida Fish and Wildlife report on manatee deaths this year

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission released manatee death numbers so far this year.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new report highlights manatee deaths in Florida.

The report found 403 manatees died this year as of August 4th.

That’s according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

That number is behind last year’s pace when 657 manatees had died at this point.

“We are seeing those deaths from starvation going down, but the numbers going back up from boat strikes, as far as percentages,” said T.J. Fridrich.

Lee County in SW Florida leads the state with 95 deaths, more than double of any other county in the state.

Watercraft strikes have been the cause of 65 manatee deaths, which is ahead of last year’s numbers.

Last year, in total 800 manatees died, and in 2021 1100 manatees died.

Many because of a lack of seagrass leading to starvation.

