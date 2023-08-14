Gainesville man goes missing in the Everglades, deputies say

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say a missing man from Gainesville was seen going to the Everglades.

Deputies say, family members of Dennis Pinner, 30, of Gainesville, reported him missing. On Aug. 9, sheriff’s officials learned his car was found by Miccosukee Police on tribal land near the Everglades.

Investigators found a video from a nearby gas station in Broward County. Deputies say he didn’t appear to be in distress. They don’t suspect foul play, but say he could be in danger because of the conditions in the area.

