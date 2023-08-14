Gainesville teens face charges after stabbing at the Polos apartment complex

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department has forwarded charges to the State Attorney’s Office against the teenagers involved in a brawl-turned stabbing on Sunday.

According to officers, two people were hurt at the Polos Apartment complex after a group fight turned into a stabbing around 6 p.m.

They say a large group of teenagers started fighting at the apartment complex, leading to two being stabbed. The injuries were not life-threatening.

