Man sentenced for abandoning baby after MLB pitcher Dennis Eckersley’s daughter gave birth in woods

George Theberge was sentenced on Monday.
George Theberge was sentenced on Monday.(wabi)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A 45-year-old New Hampshire man will spend at least a year in jail for endangering the life of a newborn baby, after MLB Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley’s daughter gave birth in the woods last year during subfreezing temperatures.

George Theberge was sentenced on Monday after pleading guilty to the misdemeanor child endangerment charge, having reached a deal with prosecutors, plus an additional six months behind bars for a probation violation stemming from his arrest in January and a drug charge.

The baby boy was left alone in a tent for more than an hour on Dec. 26 as the temperature dipped to 15 degrees, authorities said.

A police affidavit referred to Theberge as the boyfriend of the baby’s mother, Alexandra Eckersley, 26, who is accused of abandoning her son without heat or proper clothing. She pleaded not guilty to charges of assault, reckless conduct, and other counts, and was released on bail. She awaits trial next year.

Eckersley’s lawyer said her client didn’t know she was pregnant, gave birth alone, called 911, and led police to the baby. She said Eckersley suffered medical complications. Since then, she said Eckersley has finished rehabilitation programs, is sober, and sees her son on regular visits.

The Eckersley family released a statement at the time of her arrest saying they had no prior knowledge of Alexandra’s pregnancy. They said she has suffered from “severe mental illness her entire life” and did their very best to get her help and support.

Dennis Eckersley was drafted by Cleveland as a California high schooler in 1972, went on to pitch 24 seasons as both a 20-win starter and a 50-save reliever for Cleveland, Boston, the Cubs, Oakland and the Cardinals. He won the AL Cy Young and MVP awards in 1992 while playing for the Oakland Athletics. Eckersley retired last year from broadcasting Boston Red Sox games.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
Tallahassee murder suspect flees into Alachua County and is stopped on I-75
Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening
Tamesha Haygood and Thomas Lee Williams booking photos
Shots fired at custody swap in Starke leads to arrest of couple in Columbia County
GPD crime scene (gfx)
One person dead after shooting in Northeast Gainesville

Latest News

School Bus
Report: Bus drops off 4-year-old Pre-K student at wrong location
Eric Meyer, the editor and publisher of the Marion County Record, answers questions about a...
A central Kansas police force comes under constitutional criticism after raiding a newspaper
FILE - People stand atop a rock formation to watch the sunset, July 30, 2023, in Phoenix. At...
Judge sides with young activists in first-of-its-kind climate change trial in Montana
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Georgia court website publishes, then takes down, list of criminal charges against Trump