Report: Bus drops off 4-year-old Pre-K student at wrong location

School Bus
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - On the second day of school, a man found a 4-year-old girl wandering a Levy County neighborhood alone after being let off at the wrong bus stop.

According to the incident report, a man was mowing his lawn when he saw a girl get dropped off by a Levy County school bus on Northeast Highway 27. He’d never seen the girl before in the neighborhood and called the sheriff’s office.

After reaching out to the school, the responding deputy got in contact with the parents, who live 2.6 miles away from the location where the girl was dropped off.

The parents explained that their 4-year-old daughter is in pre-kindergarten and rides the bus with her older brother. When the brother was dropped off, they had to chase down the bus to ask about the daughter.

They say the bus driver told them he had no children in pre-K on his bus.

The Levy County Sheriff’s Office does not consider the incident a criminal matter. The parents were told to contact the school district with their concerns.

Levy County Schools Superintendent Christopher Cowart provided TV20 with the following statement:

