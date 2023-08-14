Spurrier’s Gridiron Grille raises money for Ronald McDonald House

Spurrier’s Gridiron Grille has been open for two years. To celebrate, a part of the proceeds on Monday will go to the Ronald McDonald House of NCFL
By Camron Lunn and Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gator great is celebrating a milestone at his restaurant in Gainesville by raising money for charity.

Spurrier’s Gridiron Grille has been open for two years. To celebrate, a part of the proceeds on Monday will go to the Ronald McDonald House of North Central Florida. The charity provides a place for families to stay while their children are being treated at the hospital.

During the event, 11 percent of all food sales and 66 percent of all beer, wine, and cocktail sales will be donated to the charity.

The numbers are special to Steve Spurrier’s career. Eleven was his jersey number and 1966 is the year he won the Heisman trophy.

TRENDING: Veteran gets free A/C unit courtesy of Florida Gators, Air Pro USA

The event includes door prizes such as autographed items and a grand prize of a dinner with Steve and Jerri Spurrier at the restaurant.

“I just retired as a nurse from one of the local hospitals and I work very closely with children,” explained Bill Donovan, an event attendee. “A lot of them utilize the Ronald McDonald House so it is something that’s very near and dear to my heart.”

The restaurant also has a special buffet with its best dishes. Tickets cost 66 dollars. The event ends at 10 p.m.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
Tallahassee murder suspect flees into Alachua County and is stopped on I-75
Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening
Tamesha Haygood and Thomas Lee Williams booking photos
Shots fired at custody swap in Starke leads to arrest of couple in Columbia County
Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital

Latest News

Spurrier’s Gridiron Grille has been open for two years. To celebrate, a part of the proceeds on...
Spurrier’s Gridiron Grille raises money for Ronald McDonald House
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission released manatee death numbers so far this...
Florida Fish and Wildlife report on manatee deaths this year
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission released manatee death numbers so far this...
Florida Fish and Wildlife report on manatee deaths this year
Catalytic Converters
UFPD investigates ‘rash’ of catalytic converter thefts on campus