Spurrier’s Gridiron Grille raises money for Ronald McDonald House

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gator great is celebrating a milestone at his restaurant in Gainesville by raising money for charity.

Spurrier’s Gridiron Grille has been open for two years. To celebrate, a part of the proceeds on Monday will go to the Ronald McDonald House of North Central Florida. The charity provides a place for families to stay while their children are being treated at the hospital.

During the event, 11 percent of all food sales and 66 percent of all beer, wine, and cocktail sales will be donated to the charity.

The numbers are special to Steve Spurrier’s career. Eleven was his jersey number and 1966 is the year he won the Heisman trophy.

The event includes door prizes such as autographed items and a grand prize of a dinner with Steve and Jerri Spurrier at the restaurant.

“I just retired as a nurse from one of the local hospitals and I work very closely with children,” explained Bill Donovan, an event attendee. “A lot of them utilize the Ronald McDonald House so it is something that’s very near and dear to my heart.”

The restaurant also has a special buffet with its best dishes. Tickets cost 66 dollars. The event ends at 10 p.m.

