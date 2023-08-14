‘This is killer heat’: Gainesville residents worry high temperatures could get worse

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Gainesville residents said this is the hottest summer they have ever experienced and worry temperatures could get worse.

“This is killer heat,” said Kathryn Taubert. “I think unfortunately this is just the beginning. I don’t think we’re going to see a sensation of this in the long term.”

Temperatures in North Central Florida have been in the mid to upper 90s for the past week as we experienced heat advisories and excessive heat warnings.

“The heat index has been reaching above 110 degrees Fahrenheit and at those temperatures it’s really dangerous to be outside for prolonged periods,” said NOAA Chief Scientist Dr. Sarah Kapnick.

Another resident said it is nearly impossible to stay cool if he is outside.

“I’ve been sweltering out here,” said Aaron Munnerlyn. “Just trying to find shade or just a place for you to relax has been a difficult trial.”

Munnerlyn said he grew up in Florida and has never experienced a summer this hot.

“I feel like it’s gotten hotter actually,” said Munnerlyn. “I even asked my parents compared to other years how does it feel here and they generally said it’s gotten hotter.”

Kapnick told TV20 climate change could cause summer months to become this hot forever.

“These temperatures are going to continue to rise and years from now we’ll actually look back and this will be one of the coolest seasons for potentially the rest of our lives if that continues,” said Kapnick.

Gainesville city officials encouraged residents to stop by public buildings if they need to cool off, such as the Clarence R. Kelly Center and Alachua County Libraries.

The buildings are open to those who need air conditioning and water.

