UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital earns top trauma center designation

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida Health Shands Children’s Hospital has been verified to treat the most serious pediatric trauma cases.

The hospital has been verified by the American College of Surgeons as a level-one pediatric trauma center. Less than 20 hospitals in the nation have this distinction.

As a level-one trauma center, the hospital meets the highest standards for staff, resources, and equipment to handle a child’s life-threatening injuries.

UF Health Shands already has a state-issued distinction as a level-one trauma center.

“This means that every child who comes to our hospital is getting nationally recognized, high-level trauma care,” said Shawn D. Larson, M.D., the interim chief of pediatric surgery who led the verification effort.

