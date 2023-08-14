UFPD investigates ‘rash’ of catalytic converter thefts on campus

Catalytic Converters
Catalytic Converters(KTTC)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida is alerting students and staff after vehicles parked on campus had their catalytic converters stolen.

UF Police Department officers say thefts were reported in Garage 5 and 14 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Both thefts involved Honda Elements.

Officers say the victims made delayed reports from when the crimes occurred. Officers have increased patrols of all campus parking areas as they investigate the thefts.

