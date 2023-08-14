Veteran gets free A/C unit courtesy of Florida Gators, Air Pro USA

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With this summer breaking records for excessive heat, a North Central Florida veteran is keeping cool with a new air conditioning unit.

In a partnership with the Florida Gators and Air Pro USA, Roy Garren of Gainesville, a U.S. Air Force veteran, was surprised with a free new A/C unit and installation package.

“I’d say the timing is pretty good,” said Garren after getting the unit. “I can’t imagine losing A/C in this kind of weather”

Garren was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for heroism in the Vietnam War. He now serves as a mentor on the University of Florida campus, helping ROTC units and guiding students interested in military careers

“It’s just so incredible. Of course, the gift is amazing, but just having everybody out there and being on TV and getting a message from Billy Napier, my man -- seeing Albert, and all these other folks. It just feels like a celebration.”

TRENDING: UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital earns top trauma center designation

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.