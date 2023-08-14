The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:14 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Newberry city commissioners have a number of ordinances to finalize on Monday evening in order to move forward with Newberry Plaza. The property is about 128 acres planned for State Road 26 and Southwest 242 Street and includes plans for a Publix. They meet at 7 PM.

There’s a new LGBTQ+ guide that Alachua County school board members will consider during their Tuesday night meeting. The group scrapped its previous guide after state leaders warned it does not comply with recent laws. That starts at 6 PM.

Thousands of the University of Florida students move onto campus starting on Thursday and will last until Saturday in Gainesville. The process is appointment-based and different halls move-in on different days.

State Representative Yvonne Hayes Hinson is hosting a homeowners assistance workshop on Thursday evening at Santa Fe’s Blount Center. It’s meant to help Gainesville residents who are interested and need help buying a home. That session starts at 6 PM

