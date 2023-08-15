Another man involved in Lake City shooting turns himself in

Mugshot of Jaedyn Washington, 18, booked at the Columbia County Jail.
Mugshot of Jaedyn Washington, 18, booked at the Columbia County Jail.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man involved in a shooting last month turned himself into the Lake City Police Department on Tuesday.

Lake City officers say Jaedyn Washington, 18, turned himself in without incident Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 4:25 P.M. on July 7, when officers say the victim arranged to sell a firearm to Jaquary Pratt, Washington, and another man. They say one of the men pulled out a firearm and pointed it at the victim’s temple. When the victim pushed the gun away, it went off and struck the victim in his lower body.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A warrant was issued for Pratt and he turned himself in on July 10. Then, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Washington. The third suspect has not been identified.

Washington is booked at the Suwannee County Jail on counts of grand theft, aggravated battery, robbery, and violation of probation.

