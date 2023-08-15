Countdown to Kickoff: Keystone Heights Indians

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS Fla. (WCJB) -Consistency was a way of life for Indians football. For 24 years, Charles Dickinson led Keystone Heights on Friday nights but began a new chapter as athletic director and the first move was hiring his successor.

“Coach Dickinson did an incredible job over his 25 years as head coach of setting a standard of love and appreciation and giving back to the players, themes like that regardless of what else changes x’s and o’s those things needed to stay in place. And some of our base traditions will stay the same,” said head coach Steve Reynolds.

One thing is changing under Reynolds, the Indians were a run-first squad. In 2021 they had 58 touchdowns, last season it dropped to 19 this year. One player is excited to see this offense expand to the passing game.

“You know before we did not throw the ball that much, but now being a receiver here means a lot and I will be a huge part of this offense hopefully,” said senior cornerback/wide receiver Andru Siemer.

A tradition that follows the coaching transition is the yearly demand from their players to strive for perfection.

“There is no room for error from the time of summer workouts 7 to 10, you are 100 percent in, it doesn’t stop, being an athlete is a full-time thing,” said senior linebacker/running back Ben Ulsch.

“We got a better and older team, a lot more experience, and that coming into this year with our preparation. For each and every week just getting ready to play, I think that will be a huge improvement this year,” said senior linebacker/tight end Garrison Teague.

Before last season, the Indians were 23-8 and made the playoffs for three straight years. 15 seniors moved on and the consistent scoring took a hit.

Reynolds said, “A lot of those guys went through the fire, went through the hard times last year. The experience and reps level is a lot more like our ‘21 group.”

Teague said, “Just win as many games as you can, just prepare and execute.”

The first chance at a victory is against Eastside on September 1st. An old foe for a new team.

