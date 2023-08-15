Countdown to Kickoff: Lafayette Hornets

MAYO, Fla. (WCJB) - Lafayette prides itself on defense. The Hornets were one of the top units in class 1 rural, led by junior defensive end Amarie Fleming who generated 12 and a half sacks. Head coach Marcus Edwards continues to hold the defense to a high esteem.

Edwards said, “We are always going to lay our hat on our defense and defense wins football games. That is always going to be a staple of what we try to do here. We will tailor our offense around what our defense lets us do.”

If our defense is strong, we are strong as a team. Our defense is really the family, we communicate there are no secrets on the defense and that is the big part about it. We gotta talk, we got to be a family, " said senior tailback Jamarien Irvin.

The Hornets put a sting on opposing pass offenses, Lafayette recorded 20 interceptions, and their success led to sophomore quarterback Tywan K. Williamson putting points on the board. In his freshman year, Williamson scored 21 total touchdowns.

“One of my closest guys. I know he can go out there, control the offense and get the ball to our good receivers and running back and we make plays,” said senior linebacker Jalen Hill.

Edwards said, “He grew a lot last season he took some lumps early on, but as the season went on he looked like a different football player. He had a natural talent but his progression mentally grew so much and we’re excited to see how much that develops as well.”

Lafayette is reloading as 10 seniors graduated including Kiami McKnight rushed for a team-leading 13 scores, but expectations remain high for a title.

“We can go for it all this year, made it to the third round and lost to Union, but I still feel we are a good team. We are young, we are working, and we are going to go for it this year,” said senior defensive end Amarie Fleming.

The Hornets have a laundry list of mottos. 25 actually, but it has calculated to wins and is a reminder that victories are not easy to earn.

Ervin said, “You got to be ready to take a loss, you got to be ready to face defeat, once they throw your head into the ground, you have to get back up.”

“Every week it is a nameless, faceless opponent and we have to focus on us. We have to play to our potential every week and if we do those things, the outcome will take care of itself,” said Edwards

Ervin said, “We are the Hornets, we are coming strong, we are stinging and get them out of there.”

