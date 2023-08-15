Deadly crash in Levy County
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 1:27 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A road in Levy County was closed after a deadly crash.
Levy County Sheriff’s Office deputies and FHP troopers say one vehicle crashed along County Road 241 near the Alachua County line at around 6 PM.
Deputies say both north and southbound lanes of the road were closed as they investigated the cause of the crash.
