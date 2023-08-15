Deadly crash in Levy County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A road in Levy County was closed after a deadly crash.

Levy County Sheriff’s Office deputies and FHP troopers say one vehicle crashed along County Road 241 near the Alachua County line at around 6 PM.

Deputies say both north and southbound lanes of the road were closed as they investigated the cause of the crash.

