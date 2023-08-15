Father charged in killing of driver who fatally struck son

The 17-year-old boy was fatally struck as the family of three walked home after running out of gas, the sheriff said. (WTVD via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:27 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIMBERLAKE, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina father has been charged after fatally shooting a driver who hit and killed his teenage son along a road Monday, a sheriff said.

The 17-year-old boy died as the family of three walked home after running out of gas around 6:30 a.m., Person County Sheriff Jason Wilborn told news outlets. The driver of the truck stopped and called 911 shortly after the crash, which happened near Timberlake.

The teen’s father, Chad Woods, then pulled out a gun and shot the driver, who was identified as Jeffery McKay, the sheriff’s office said. After the shooting, Woods took the driver’s vehicle and drove home, officials said. News outlets report McKay was driving a North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections vehicle.

Woods was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and larceny of a motor vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. Woods is set to appear in court on Aug. 21. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he has an attorney, courthouse officials said.

“This is kind of a first. I’ve been to people struck by cars and I’ve been to shootings, but I haven’t ever had this happen at the same time. Sad situation all around, for all the families,” Sgt. Kevin Morris, with the sheriff’s office, told WTVD-TV.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
Tallahassee murder suspect flees into Alachua County and is stopped on I-75
Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee
Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Tamesha Haygood and Thomas Lee Williams booking photos
Shots fired at custody swap in Starke leads to arrest of couple in Columbia County
GPD crime scene (gfx)
One person dead after shooting in Northeast Gainesville

Latest News

The 97-page indictment details dozens of alleged acts by the former president and his allies to...
DA: Indictment alleges Trump, allies tried to overturn Georgia election result
The charges focus on alleged schemes by the former president and his allies to attempt to...
DA: Arrest warrants issued by Georgia grand jury for Trump, allies
Lakeshore Hospital Authority wants a concrete offer by September 11th from Meridian Behavioral...
Lakeshore Hospital Authority wants a concrete proposal from Meridian Behavioral Healthcare
A man from Dunnellon was arrested after stealing chainsaws from a fire station.
Man from Dunnellon arrested for stealing chainsaws
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis watches proceedings during a hearing to...
How Fani Willis oversaw what might be the most sprawling legal case against Donald Trump