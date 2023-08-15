FEMA awards Lake City Fire Department $200K grant

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Fire Department is receiving more than $200,000 to improve safety from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The department was selected to receive the Assistance to Firefighters Grant for items including new protective equipment such as air packs.

“Lake City Fire Department is very excited to receive the AFG award this year to replace our outdated air packs. As a smaller department we are constantly seeking grants to supplement our budget,” said Lake City Fire Chief Joshua Wehinger. “This grant will allow us to replace our aging air packs and ensure that we are creating a safe working environment for our firefighters. The support we have received from Congresswoman Cammack has been above any expectations. We are thankful for her support of all first responders. She has made herself very accessible and for that we are thankful.”

In June, Gainesville Fire Rescue and Alachua County Fire Rescue received awards of $47,122 and $570,954 respectively to improve their safety and operations. Congresswoman Kat Cammack of Gainesville says she was proud to announce the awards.

“I’m so excited for our brave men and women in Lake City to have the equipment necessary to help them do their jobs more safely and effectively. Our first responders are heroes and it’s imperative that we ensure they stay safe while serving our communities,” said Congresswoman Cammack. “I couldn’t be prouder of our firefighters in Lake City. As the wife of a firefighter and paramedic myself, I know how deserving our departments are of this grant and I know they’ll continue to demonstrate the very best of our first responder community in North Central Florida.”

