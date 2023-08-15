Florida Gators unveil new black football uniforms for the first time

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gators unveiled new alternate black uniforms to honor members of the armed forces, veterans, and local first responders during their game against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Nov. 4.

It will be the first time the University of Florida football team has traded in the classic orange and blue for black. All along with the new color, each player’s uniform will display one of five words representing those who serve.

UF teases alternate black uniforms for the first time in school history (UF)

The terms are Commitment, Courage, Excellence, Honor, and Integrity.

“I know Gator Nation is excited about the team wearing black uniforms, but I don’t want us to lose sight of the intent relative to creating awareness and showing gratitude and appreciation for all branches of our military and first responders,” said Florida Head Coach Billy Napier. “We’re doing something that’s going to be a lot of fun, but ultimately, we’re hopeful that we can recognize and show appreciation for a lot of selfless people that have chosen a profession of service and put their lives at risk each day.”

The Gators will also invite a member from each of the U.S. military branches to address the team at the conclusion of each practice during the week leading up to the game.

