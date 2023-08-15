GPD: Man arrested on 14 counts of child porn possession

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Polk County is behind bars after a “Cybertip” revealed he was in possession of multiple videos of child sexual abuse material.

Gainesville police officers arrested Tyler McCann-Carter, 24, on 14 counts of child porn possession on Monday afternoon.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a Cybertip from Kik, a messaging app, on July 25, 2022 regarding one of their user’s accounts. The tip included three videos of child sexual abuse material that were uploaded to Kik on McCann-Carter’s account and then distributed to other users in a private chat on July 5, 2022.

Investigators used McCann-Carter’s IP address to find his residence in northwest Gainesville.

A search warrant of the residence was executed on the morning of February 3, 2023. The searches of 2 cellphones revealed multiple explicit videos. One of the videos involved a dog and a minor.

Officers say McCann-Carter claimed he may have used the videos to “bait somebody out” and report them to Kik for child sexual abuse material. Officers say when they asked him why he would use videos of pre-pubescent children to “bait” people, he said it was probably the only thing he had and the only material others had sent him on the app.

McCann-Carter is booked at the Alachua County Jail. He is facing 8 counts of child porn possession and 6 counts of child porn distribution.

