‘It’s not a good idea:’ Some residents oppose ordinance to allow dogs in outdoor restaurant seating in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Dogs could soon tag alongside their owners at several restaurants in Marion County. Marion County Commissioners are considering an ordinance allowing dogs in outdoor areas of restaurants.

The ordinance is already in effect in Ocala but could expand across the county. But for Roger Knechtel of Summerfield, this isn’t an idea he’s on board with.

“Many people don’t control their dogs as they should. I see problems with them controlling their kids. Imagine dogs, I don’t think it’s a good idea,” said Knectel.

Commissioners stated that owners will have to follow set rules to dine with their four-legged friends. People must keep their dogs on a lease at all times, make sure they stay off furniture, and keep them from eating or drinking from restaurant silverware or dishes.

Virgina Gayle of Marion Oaks said only service dogs should be allowed. She said she’s seen firsthand how untrained dogs behave in restaurants.

“I’ve seen once at a restaurant where a dog went on somebody else’s table and got into their food,” said Gayle. “The owner was saying come back, come back, but the dog did not come back he’s having a good time on the other person’s plate.”

On the other hand, the owners of Brick City Southern Kitchen have welcomed dogs of all kinds on their patio since 2016. The manager Andrea Purdue said they have not run into problems with any dogs at the restaurant.

“Most dogs that come out I feel like are really well-behaved,” said Purdue. “I don’t feel like people who have crazy dogs or aggressive dogs will bring them out to eat. We’ve always had a good experience with.”

Restaurant owners will have the choice of allowing the ordinance. County commissioners will hold another public meeting about the topic on September 6th.

