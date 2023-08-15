Lakeshore Hospital Authority wants a concrete proposal from Meridian Behavioral Healthcare

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of the Lakeshore Hospital Authority want a concrete proposal from Meridian Behavioral Healthcare to use one of their now-empty buildings.

Board members learned on the night of August 14th that Meridian now wishes to purchase the building for a mental health hospital instead of leasing it.

One of the considerations is the multi-million dollar cost to upgrade the facility.

Board members want Meridian to put an offer in writing by their next meeting on September 11th.

