Lakeshore Hospital Authority wants a concrete proposal from Meridian Behavioral Healthcare

Lakeshore Hospital Authority wants a concrete offer by September 11th from Meridian Behavioral Healthcare.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:33 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of the Lakeshore Hospital Authority want a concrete proposal from Meridian Behavioral Healthcare to use one of their now-empty buildings.

Board members learned on the night of August 14th that Meridian now wishes to purchase the building for a mental health hospital instead of leasing it.

One of the considerations is the multi-million dollar cost to upgrade the facility.

Board members want Meridian to put an offer in writing by their next meeting on September 11th.

