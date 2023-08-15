Man, 85, dies after single-vehicle crash in Levy County

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - UPDATE: Florida Highway Patrol troopers say an 85-year-old man was driving his van southbound on County Road 241. For an undetermined reason, they say he drove off the road and into the west grass shoulder.

Once on the shoulder, they say the vehicle crashed into a fence and then a large tree.

The man was pronounced dead on scene. They say he was wearing a seatbelt.

A road in Levy County was closed after a deadly crash.

Levy County Sheriff’s Office deputies and FHP troopers say one vehicle crashed along County Road 241 near the Alachua County line at around 6 PM.

Deputies say both north and southbound lanes of the road were closed as they investigated the cause of the crash.

