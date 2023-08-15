Man from Dunnellon arrested for stealing chainsaws

A man from Dunnellon was arrested after stealing chainsaws from a fire station.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:33 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in Dunnellon was arrested after Marion County deputies say he stole several chainsaws, from a fire station.

Deputies arrested 26-year-old David Truelove on August 12th after they say he stole chainsaws from Marion County Fire Rescue Station 14 on SW Ivy Place.

The chainsaws are worth about four thousand dollars.

Truelove is booked in the Marion County Jail on burglary charges and his court date is scheduled for September 12th.

TRENDING: ‘This is killer heat’: Gainesville residents worry high temperatures could get worse

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
Tallahassee murder suspect flees into Alachua County and is stopped on I-75
Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee
Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Tamesha Haygood and Thomas Lee Williams booking photos
Shots fired at custody swap in Starke leads to arrest of couple in Columbia County
GPD crime scene (gfx)
One person dead after shooting in Northeast Gainesville

Latest News

Lakeshore Hospital Authority wants a concrete offer by September 11th from Meridian Behavioral...
Lakeshore Hospital Authority wants a concrete proposal from Meridian Behavioral Healthcare
Lakeshore Hospital Authority wants a concrete offer by September 11th from Meridian Behavioral...
Lakeshore Hospital Authority wants a concrete proposal from Meridian Behavioral Healthcare
A man from Dunnellon was arrested after stealing chainsaws from a fire station.
Man from Dunnellon arrested for stealing chainsaws
The lot is on Newberry Road across from Hitchcock's.
Newberry Commissioners change lot zoning, make way for business and housing project