Man from Dunnellon arrested for stealing chainsaws

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in Dunnellon was arrested after Marion County deputies say he stole several chainsaws, from a fire station.

Deputies arrested 26-year-old David Truelove on August 12th after they say he stole chainsaws from Marion County Fire Rescue Station 14 on SW Ivy Place.

The chainsaws are worth about four thousand dollars.

Truelove is booked in the Marion County Jail on burglary charges and his court date is scheduled for September 12th.

