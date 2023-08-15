More than 200 workers losing jobs at ThermoFisher Scientific in Alachua

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua mayor, Gib Coerper, remains hopeful about the city’s economic future despite massive layoffs coming to ThermoFisher scientific.

“It’s not going to make us shut down or anything that would even come close to it,” said Coerper. “It’s not going to really hurt our economy because we’re really diverse in what we do. But it’s a blow.”

The bio-tech company, which occupies four buildings in the Progress District in Alachua, is cutting more than 200 jobs at the site.

A company statement says they are moving their development, manufacturing and production activities from Alachua to Plainville, Massachusetts.

“We’re just disappointed that it had to happen because we had everything they needed right here,” said Coerper. “What was nice too is that Progress Park is one of those places that you can blend together everybody’s ideas.”

Mayor Coerper says he expects 30 to 35 employees to remain, and for ThermoFisher to vacate three of the four buildings they occupy.

One Alachua resident says having these highly-skilled jobs in Alachua has a positive impact on the community.

“These are high-paying jobs,” said Dr. Florzelle Fields, “and these high-paying jobs require a lot of education, but they have an impact and an influence within the community as well.”

Mayor Coerper says he remains confident these kinds of high-paying jobs will remain to provide that positive influence.

“We don’t want the brain drain to leave Alachua,” said Coerper, “we want it to stay here. What’s being done on the new section and the ideas that are happening in the old section, tech city also, is a huge plus for us.”

Numerous other ThermoFisher sites have seen these kinds of layoffs, including in Logan, Utah, where 90 people were laid off last February.

A representative for ThermoFisher said those affected by the layoffs will receive help in seeking new employment.

