Newberry Commissioners change lot zoning, make way for business and housing project

By Camron Lunn
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The main route into the city of Newberry may start getting a little busier as new business and housing projects sprout up after a land zoning change.

On Monday, the Newberry Commission voted 3-0 on a legislative and judicial item to change the zoning of property on the corner of Newberry Road and SW 242nd Street. The 128-acre property was zoned for agricultural use, but that changed to planned development. Commissioner Mark Clark recused himself from proceedings, Commissioner Tony Mazon was out sick, and Mayor Jordan Marlowe is not a voting member of the board.

“There’s always a concern when you take a field that was zoned agriculture and you turn it into commercial residential. However, this land is right on Newberry Road. I don’t think anybody ever thought that that would stay agricultural forever,” said Mayor Marlowe.

The project would be called Newberry Plaza. Developers are proposing 150,000 square feet of commercial space along the busy road with 350 residential units behind that space. There is no word yet on which businesses would take up this now prime real estate.

“That’s a lot of commercial, it’s going to be right there on Newberry Road, It’s going to be high-paying jobs for tax-paying members of our community,” said the mayor.

Mayor Marlowe believes the enthusiasm the developers have shown during the process could mean the project could start being built in 12 months. No representative of the development team spoke during the meeting.

